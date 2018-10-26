Brides set their dresses on fire on their wedding day in Iowa ceremony

Inside Edition Courtesy: Inside Edition

(INSIDE EDITION)- Two brides wanted to add some extra flare to their wedding day when they allowed their friends to light their dresses on fire during the Iowa ceremony.

April Choi, 32, and Bethany Byrnes, 28, were still wearing the dresses when two guests torched them.

Footage of the dramatic scene shows the dresses engulfed in flames before the brides took their detachable trains off.

“The way we keep the flame burning between us is constantly doing really crazy and dumb things,” Choi said.

The women are both variety entertainers and say fire-eating and fire-breathing are among their talents so they were prepared and took safety precautions.

"You may now light the brides,” the officiant said just before the big moment.

Choi and Byrnes planned the day in reverse starting with the reception so they could end it with a bang.

They wore different dresses to exchange their vows.

"Seeing the other person lit on fire is definitely a little more nerve-wracking, because you can’t see yourself get lit,” Byrnes said.