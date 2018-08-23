Rare weather event rattles Utah Wednesday Video

A rare severe weather event unfolded Wednesday across Northern Utah as a trough out in Oregon interacted with an upper-level jet to create plenty of instability in the north. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma believed that the instability would lead to several rounds of severe weather in Northern Utah and the Wasatch Front. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued early Wednesday afternoon as storms began firing with many falling under the severe storm criteria.

Some of these storms contained very heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds and extremely large hail with ping pong ball size hail reported. Some reports measured hail at over 2" in diameter. Areas of urban and small stream flooding led to flood advisories in Salt Lake, Davis, and Uintah counties.

Any remaining storms will move east of the area Wednesday night with rapid clearing behind them and a spectacular Thursday setting up for most of the area with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

DAVIS COUNTY

News4Utah viewers submitted photos and video of heavy rain in Farmington and Fruit Heights.

"This rather large hail just came down around 1:20 p.m. in Farmington." Photo: Aaron Held

Berkley Pack shared a video of hail falling in Farmington. He said his entire car was "dented severely" from the storm.

Utah Department of Transportation reported standing water affecting all directions of US 89.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Urban and small stream flood advisories were issued throughout the evening for much of Salt Lake County. The National Weather Service said heavy rain from the would cause flooding.

"Is winter starting again?" Travis Vallejo shared this adorable video of his 7-year-old twin daughters delighted by hail from Wednesday's storm.

Hail in Kearns Courtesy: Travis Vallejo

Did you know? Any storm will be considered severe once hail reaches 1 inch in diameter or quarter-sized. Wednesday, we have seen hail between 1 and 2 inches.



SUMMIT COUNTY

North Summit Fire crews responded to flash flooding on the 1400 block of Chalk Creek Road. Firefighters said one car was swept off the road, but the occupants are OK. Summit County public works crews responded to clear the mess.

North Summit Fire Department said one car was swept off the road Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Photo: North Summit Fire Department

UINTAH COUNTY

News4Utah viewer Kathy Green sent us these photos taken at 1500 South 1600 West in Vernal Wednesday evening. Vernal resident Kathy Green reported hail "was just smaller than a dime." Photo: Kathy Green

UTAH COUNTY

Utah County Sheriff's Office reported flooding and mudslides in Diamond Fork. Closed during the Coal Hollow Fire and then reopened, an 8.6-mile section of Diamond Fork Road has closed again. Utah County Public Works is working to clear the road.

Flooding and mud slides in Diamond Fork, Utah County. Closed during Coal Hollow Fire, then re-opened, an 8.6 mile section of Diamond Fork Rd is closed again. This time from Red Ledges picnic area to Springville Crossing is closed while Utah County Public Works clears the road. pic.twitter.com/cwqdEW3FJu — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) August 23, 2018



WASATCH COUNTY

UDOT reported US 40 was closed 4 miles west of Fruitland in Wasatch County. Officials asked residents to use an alternate route and crews were dispatched for cleanup.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Rainfall early in the day caused flooding in the City of St. George and other areas of southeastern Washington County. The high water forced the closure of several roads.

Photo courtesy: St. George News

During severe thunderstorms, experts say they’re concerned about burn scars of recent wildfires. Mudslides and debris flows can be triggered by heavy rain. Here’s what you need to know.