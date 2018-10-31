Meet Laverne & Shirley

(ABC4 UTAH – Herriman, UT) Utah Caring Stories is about the ‘what’, ‘how’ and ‘why’ of things that people truly care about. The ‘what’ for Ching Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is in their name.

They have about 130-140 animals that have been rescued from bad situations. Rescued animals include pigs, horses, goats, sheep, geese, ducks, turkeys, emus, miniature horses and even a miniature donkey.

Verrall May has been a volunteer for 8 years and he trains other volunteers. “We are always looking for new volunteers and how can you not want to volunteer at a place like this.”

I took Verrall’ s challenge to heart and volunteered to help feed the animals. As we walked around, and he told me how to feed each animal, I asked him to tell me about a potbelly pig named Bobby. “He could barely walk when we got him. He gets around pretty well now. As you can tell from his tail he’s pretty happy. “

Verrall introduces me to his favorite animals and explains the ‘why’ of what this group does. “This is Shirley, and this is Laverne. They got dumped on the freeway on 1-15, They were this big. And they were in a box at the 12th street exit. It had just started raining, so they had minutes before the box would open up and they’d be loose on the freeway.”

Luckily, someone saw the box move and saved the piglets. About 5 years later, Laverne and Shirley now weigh in at over 900 pounds each.

Faith Ching of Ching Farm Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is grateful for lots of things; “I’m proud that we have so many supporters and the community is behind us and amazing volunteers and we’ve made it 20 years. And a lot of people don’t…and we’re going strong.”

Together we can triumph over our trials. These are stories that deserve to be told. These are Utah Caring Stories. I’m Doug Jessop.