Tanner Mangum named BYU starting quarterback

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - In the end, experience paid off.

In a very even quarterback battle that lasted all through BYU training camp between senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson, head coach Kalani Sitake has decided to go with Mangum in the Cougars season opener September 1st at Arizona.

BYU did not send out an official statement, but rather released a 2-deep depth chart Friday night with Mangum listed as the starter and Wilson as the backup.

BYU players and coaches will not be made available to the media until Monday.

Mangum started eight games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Fresno State. But he is back to 100 percent and has looked impressive throughout training camp.

"I feel really good," Mangum said after Thursday's scrimmage. "I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. I'm healthy, I'm strong."

Wilson, the true freshman from Corner Canyon High School, was neck and neck with Mangum for much of training camp, impressing coaches and teammates with his strong arm and quick learning ability.

Wilson can still play in four games for the Cougars without losing a year of eligibility.