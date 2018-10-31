Solomon Enis excited for homecoming trip to Arizona Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - Utah freshman wide receiver Solomon Enis grew up going to Arizona State games. In fact he was there the last time Utah played in Tempe in 2016, so he's really looking forward to playing in Sun Devil Stadium for the first time this Saturday against his hometown team.

"My family is for sure going to be there," Enis said. "To be in the stadium I used to watch games at, and now actually playing there, it's going to be fun."

How many friends and family will be there?

"As many tickets as I can get," he said. "So, we'll figure it out on game day."

Enis is desperately trying to get more tickets from his teammates.

"It's hard but I'm trying," he said.

"[He's a]freshman, come on," senior linebacker Cody Barton said with a laugh. "He's got to earn it."

"Enis has earned some serious playing time even as a true freshman. He caught his first career touchdown pass against USC a couple weeks ago, and has even started a game this season.

As a 4-star recruit out of a Phoenix area high school, Enis could have gone to almost any school in the country, including Arizona and Arizona State.

"A lot of my friends thought it would be cool, but they support me since day one, so they didn't really care where I went," Enis said. "I was more comfortable here, just with the coaching staff and the team. It's not too far from home, but I wanted to step out a little bit."

Enis has football in his blood. His dad Curtis was a star running back at Penn State, and with the Chicago Bears. Enis almost went to Penn State before having a change of heart.

Did his dad want him to play running back?

"I was actually playing running back, but then I got too tall so I had to play receiver, said Enis, who is 6-foot-3. "But I pick on him all the time because he's shorter than me."

Enis has already made a big impact with the Utes, especially as a blocker.

"If you're going to play receiver here, you have to be able to block," head coach Kyle Whittingham said. "He's done a great job so far."

Enis and the 15th-ranked Utes will take on Arizona State Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Tempe.