Real Salt Lake wins Rocky Mountain Cup with 6-0 blowout over Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Col. (ABC4 Sports) - The Rocky Mountain Cup is staying in Utah for a fourth straight year.

Real Salt Lake destroyed the Colorado Rapids, who after two red cards were down to nine men for the entire second half, 6-0.

The margin of victory is the largest in the series between the two rivals.

Jefferson Savarino scored two goals, while Damir Kreilach, Joao Plata, Corey Baird and Albert Rusnak all found the back of the net, as RSL scored a season-high six goals.

After Kreilach opened the scoring with a goal in the 6th minute, the game really turned with Niki Jackson was issued a straight red for violent contact, putting the Rapids a man down.

Then, after Savarino made it 2-0 with a goal in the 33rd minute, Colorado's hole grew even larger when Nana Boateng was shown a red card for a reckless challenge just before the half.

Second half goals by Savarino (58th minute), Plata (69th), Baird (74th) and Rusnak (86th) turned the match into a blowout.

RSL had 21 shots on goal compared to just four for the Rapids, while Nick Rimando had to make just one save for the shutout victory.

This is the 10th time in the last 12 years that RSL has won the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Real Salt Lake has now won back-to-back road games, and improves to 12-10-5 on the season, still in fourth place in the Western Conference Standings.

RSL next hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 1st at 8:00 at Rio Tinto Stadium.