Real Salt Lake clinches playoff spot after L.A. Galaxy loss
RSL will face LAFC Thursday night in the knockout round
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Real Salt Lake owes the Houston Dynamo a huge thank you.
The Dynamo erased a two-goal deficit to the L.A. Galaxy Sunday, clinching an MLS playoff spot for RSL with a 3-2 victory.
Real Salt Lake, which finished the regular season last week, needed a win or a draw by the Dynamo or their season would be over. After the Galaxy took a 2-0 lead at the half, things looked grim. But Houston scored three goals in the second half to pull off the shocking upset.
RSL will be the 6-seed in the Western Conference and play 3rd-seeded LAFC Thursday night in Southern California in the knockout round. The game is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.
If Real can pull out a victory, they would then face Sporting Kansas City in a two-game aggregate goal series in the Western Conference semifinals.
Real Salt Lake lost both of its matches against LAFC this season, dropping a 5-1 decision at Rio Tinto Stadium in March, then getting shut out 2-0 in August.
After missing the playoffs by one point in 2017, RSL is back in the playoffs for the 9th time in the last 11 years.
More Stories
-
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel hugged in a…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man ahead of his time more than 40 years ago,…
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hard to believe now, all these wins later, but the…