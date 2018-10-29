Real Salt Lake clinches playoff spot after L.A. Galaxy loss

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Real Salt Lake owes the Houston Dynamo a huge thank you.

The Dynamo erased a two-goal deficit to the L.A. Galaxy Sunday, clinching an MLS playoff spot for RSL with a 3-2 victory.

Real Salt Lake, which finished the regular season last week, needed a win or a draw by the Dynamo or their season would be over. After the Galaxy took a 2-0 lead at the half, things looked grim. But Houston scored three goals in the second half to pull off the shocking upset.

RSL will be the 6-seed in the Western Conference and play 3rd-seeded LAFC Thursday night in Southern California in the knockout round. The game is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.

If Real can pull out a victory, they would then face Sporting Kansas City in a two-game aggregate goal series in the Western Conference semifinals.

Real Salt Lake lost both of its matches against LAFC this season, dropping a 5-1 decision at Rio Tinto Stadium in March, then getting shut out 2-0 in August.

After missing the playoffs by one point in 2017, RSL is back in the playoffs for the 9th time in the last 11 years.