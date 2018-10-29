Sports

Real Salt Lake clinches playoff spot after L.A. Galaxy loss

RSL will face LAFC Thursday night in the knockout round

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Real Salt Lake owes the Houston Dynamo a huge thank you.

The Dynamo erased a two-goal deficit to the L.A. Galaxy Sunday, clinching an MLS playoff spot for RSL with a 3-2 victory.

Real Salt Lake, which finished the regular season last week, needed a win or a draw by the Dynamo or their season would be over. After the Galaxy took a 2-0 lead at the half, things looked grim. But Houston scored three goals in the second half to pull off the shocking upset.

RSL will be the 6-seed in the Western Conference and play 3rd-seeded LAFC Thursday night in Southern California in the knockout round. The game is slated to start at 8:30 p.m. mountain time.

If Real can pull out a victory, they would then face Sporting Kansas City in a two-game aggregate goal series in the Western Conference semifinals.

Real Salt Lake lost both of its matches against LAFC this season, dropping a 5-1 decision at Rio Tinto Stadium in March, then getting shut out 2-0 in August.

After missing the playoffs by one point in 2017, RSL is back in the playoffs for the 9th time in the last 11 years.

 

