Moss, Utes run wild over UCLA, 41-10

PASADENA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) - Zack Moss and Utah offensive machine were no match for UCLA Friday night at the Rose Bowl.

Moss rushed for a career high 211 rushing yards on 26 carries with three touchdowns, as the Utes eclipsed the 40-point mark for the fourth straight game, crushing UCLA 41-10.

"We knew coming into this week that they let up a lot of yards to Arizona last week," Moss said. "We felt that we could come out and do something similar. It wasn't going to be given, so we had to prepare and we had a great week of practice, that's why we were able to do what we did today."

"Some of those runs Zack made were sheer toughness and willpower," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "He's like a sledgehammer in between the tackles."

Quarterback Tyler Huntley did not need to do much with Moss running as well as he did, but he didn't make many mistakes, finishing 13-for-21 passing for 138 yards, while also chipping in 22 rushing yards.

Britain Covey was literally all over the field against the Bruins, catching five passes for 47 yards, notching a rush for 19 yards, going 1-for-1 passing for a seven-yard touchdown and adding 66 yards on punt returns. The sophomore totaled 132 all-purpose yards, his fifth 100-plus all-purpose yard game this season.

The defense continued to be smothering, forcing two interceptions and only allowing UCLA in the red zone twice. They also held the Bruins to 291 total yards on offense that included just 127 yards rushing.

"Everyone is just flowing in the right direction and we need to, especially at the back end of the year," Moss said. "It's like we're fresh and everyone else is dead right now because we've worked so hard."

Cody Barton led the Utes with seven tackles, including his first career interception. Bradlee Anae, Chase Hansen and Javelin Guidry also chipped in five tackles each with Hansen racking up three pass breakups as well.

"With our offense clicking how it has been, it makes our job a lot easier," Barton said. "It takes a lot of pressure of us, and our defense is definitely clicking. We've turned a lot of teams one dimensional tonight they [UCLA] passed the ball mostly. It's a great time out there and its fun."

The Utes went three-and-out to start the game, but UCLA fumbled the return with Connor Haller coming away with the recovery on the UCLA five-yard-line. It was time of Gay to knock in one of his two field goals of the game, hitting a 22-yarder at the 9:48 mark to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

Utah struggled to stop UCLA's offense on its next drive with the Bruins marching 75-yards down field to score a 25-yard rushing touchdown. The scoring play, that was on a fourth down, took up 11 plays and 5:33 off the clock to give the Bruins a 7-3 lead.

The Utes regained the lead in the second quarter when Covey threw his second touchdown pass of the season, this time for seven yards to Cole Fotheringham. With 8:58 on the clock, Covey floated the ball to Fotheringham who outjumped his coverage to give the Utes a 10-7 advantage, ending the 13-play, 6:16 drive.

Defense and special teams were key in setting up Utah's next scoring drive after they forced a three-and-out on UCLA's offense followed by a 30-yard punt return by Covey. Covey's punt return put Utah on the UCLA 36-yard-line with Moss carrying the Utes into scoring territory, eventually punching in a one-yard rushing score to put Utah up 17-7.

Moss scored his second touchdown of the game and first of the third quarter, ramming through the UCLA defensive line on another one-yard rush to extend Utah's lead to 24-7. Two 19-yard plays in a row from Covey and Jaylen Dixon put Utah in the red zone, leading to the touchdown that ended a 75-yard drive.

The momentum stayed in Utah's hands after Barton came away with Utah's eighth interception of the season and the first of his career, returning it to the UCLA 32. After Moss put up 30 quick yards in the drive, Armand Shyne took over to take in a two-yard rushing touchdown to put Utah ahead 31-7 with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter.

UCLA drove 65 yards down field on the next drive, but the Utes were able to hold them to a field goal. The 27-yarder made it 31-10, ending the nine-play drive that took 4:22 off the clock.

Moss continued to find the end zone, scoring his third touchdown of the game with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter on a five-yard rush. It was Utah's third scoring drive of 75-plus yards with Huntley hitting four different players with passes for 48 yards. The drive took 4:03 off the clock to give Utah a 38-10 lead.

Covey gave the Utes another special teams boost in the fourth quarter with a 36-yard punt return, setting up yet another scoring drive. Gay knocked in a 49-yard field goal with 10:01 on the clock, tying his season-long while putting Utah up 41-10.

The Utah defense came up with its second interception of the game later on in the fourth after Francis Bernard earned his first pick as a Ute.

"There's a lot of confidence in the locker room, with the coaches as well," Moss said. "There's a lot more juice at practice. It's just flowing in the right direction, which we need, especially in the back end of the year. It's like we're fresh and everyone else is dead right now. We're doing a really good job right now and we need to keep that going."

"There can be a point where they say you go to high," Barton said. "If you go into the next week and stop working hard, stop doing what you're doing. As long as we keep practicing the way we do, keep that mentality of being hungry and not being complacent. Then we'll be fine."

The only misstep for Utah occurred when safety Marquise Blair was ejected for targeting in the third quarter, meaning the senior will miss the first half at Arizona State. Blair made helmet-to-helmet contact with UCLA quarterback Wilson Speight when he was sliding at the end of an 11-yard run.

The Utes return to action when they travel to Tempe, Ariz. to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 3rd at 2:00 p.m.