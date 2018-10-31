Kalani Sitake accepting blame for BYU struggles Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - From scoring 49 points against Hawaii, to just six points against Northern Illinois, the BYU offense has been wildly inconsistent this season.

There is plenty of blame to go around, from offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, to the struggling offensive line, to a lackluster running game, to the change of quarterbacks. But head coach Kalani Sitake said all the blame should go to him.

"It's my fault," Sitake said. "As a head coach, I need to find a way to get them more consistent. It's not at the fault of the players, it's on me. I need to find a way to make sure that the team is consistent, and I think the best way to do that is to devise a plan where they can all have success. That being said, I understand frustrations that are out there from fans, the expectations, and they're valid."

"Coach Sitake takes a lot of the blame on himself, but at the end of the day, we're the ones out there playing," said head coach Micah Simon. "We're the ones that have to make the plays happen."

While the Cougars know they can play better, they are not playing the blame game.

"Coach Sitake just told us not to point fingers," said tight end Matt Bushman. "Sometimes we just, the defense played a really good game, they only allowed seven points. So we definitely should have been able to put up points against Northern Illinois."

Freshman quarterback Zach Wilson did throw for over 208 yards against the Huskies, but he didn't make enough plays as the Cougars were just 3 of 15 on third downs.

"I would like to do more, I would like to win," Wilson said. "I wanted to punch the ball in the end zone, but that trust falls on the whole team. If I try and do more, it can hurt the team."

Sitake said he would like to see Wilson stay in the pocket more and not have to constantly avoid pressure.

"He's better when he can set his feet and throw and not have to run all over the place," Sitake said. "I appreciate him making great highlights and jumping over people, but we're not going to do well putting him in that type of situation."

The BYU defense definitely played well enough to win on Saturday, giving up just seven points, but they say they're not pointing fingers at the offense.

"We have a ton of confidence in our offense," said linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi. "We know what they can do and we expect them to do that. We can only control what we can as defensive players."

BYU will try to do something it has never done before this Saturday, beat Boise State in Boise. The Cougars are 0-4 all-time on the blue turf. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m.