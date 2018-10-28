Jordan Love's monster half leads Aggies past New Mexico, 61-19

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Imagine if Jordan Love would have played the entire game.

The Utah State quarterback exploded in his only half of action against New Mexico Saturday, throwing for 448 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for a touchdown as well, as the Aggies clobbered the Lobos, 61-19.

The Aggies set a school record with 705 total yards and improved to 7-1 for the first time since 1965.

“I’m really happy for our guys and it was a fun win," head coach Matt Wells said. "Moving to 5-0 at Maverik Stadium was extremely important to these guys. That was a huge step for us. Early in the game, I thought we fed off each other’s energy. I thought the offense did a nice job of playing right off some three-and-outs on defense."

Love was 23 of 32 in the first half when the Aggies (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) piled up 557 yards and took a 52-5 lead. He threw two incomplete passes early in the second half before Hendry Colombi finished the game.

“We came out, and even though the first drive was a three-and-out, we started rolling after that," Love said. "It was consecutive scores after another and we were moving fast. Coming off of last week, we had a good week of practice and we came out ready to play. It was a great game.”

The defense did its part by forcing five turnovers, pushing its season total to 21, and holding the Lobos to 291 yards. Utah State finished with 704 yards, breaking the school record of 684 yards against Weber State in 2001 and Nevada in 1992.

After falling behind 3-0, Darwin Thompson capped a drive with a 3-yard run, before Shaq Bond had a 100-yard Pick-6 to put the Aggies up 14-3. That tied for the second longest interception return in school history and was the fourth defensive touchdown of the season.

Love had touchdown passes of 17, 28, 29 and 19 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Ron'Quavian Tarver had seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Greene caught four passes for 108 yards.

Jordan Nathan, Cameron Terrell and Dax Raymond all caught touchdown passes from Love in the first half, as the score got out of hand.

“It’s a quarterback playing with a high amount of confidence," Wells said. "It’s talented wideouts making plays. No matter how accurate the quarterback is, and that’s the reflection of how good the protection is by the offensive line and the running backs, those guys are getting open for him and they’re making a lot of contested catches. When that stuff happens, the quarterback gains more confidence and special things can happen in the passing games when that happens.”

“We’re super excited, the whole team is," Love said. "We needed to go out there and put up points like that. The defense totally set the team up (for the win). It’s fun to be out there, especially when other people get to play that usually don't play. It's fun just being out there."

Dominik Eberle kicked four field goals, three in the second half, as the Aggies moved within two of matching their school record winning streak.

Utah State next plays at Hawaii November 3rd.