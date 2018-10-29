Jazz keep rolling on the road with 113-104 win at Dallas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) - The Utah Jazz are looking like road warriors this NBA season.

Rudy Gobert finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots, as the Utah Jazz remained undefeated on the road this season with a 113-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz are now 4-0 away from Utah, and will try for a four-game road trip sweep Wednesday at Minnesota.

"We just wanted to win," Gobert said. "It was a tough game for us on a back-to-back, so we knew we needed put in some extra effort, and we did."

The Jazz played their first back-to-back games of the season, and in a sloppy game, Utah overcame 18 turnovers to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points on 10 of 19 shooting for the Jazz, while Jae Crowder, who started in place of the injured Derrick Favors, added 15 points.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said his team doesn't rely on any one player.

''We're not about our starters, we are not about our bench and we are not about any one player,'' he said.

Case in point, Georges Niang and rookie Grayson Allen both notched career-highs with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Joe Ingles added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Tonight, the guys that came in the game, Dante, George, Grayson, Ekpe, Royce, those guys were terrific," said head coach Quin Snyder. "They gave us a boost and when the other guys came back in we were able to sustain and execute so it was a really good win."

"They did a great job," Gobert said of the bench players. "They gave us a little spark, especially in the third. If we want to be a great team we need the bench to be ready and tonight was great."

Dennis Smith Jr. kept Dallas in the game with strong second-half shooting, going 9 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 7 with two 3-pointers for 16 points in the third quarter. He had 21 of his game-high and career-high-tying 27 points in the second half.

The Jazz were red hot in the second quarter, making 11 of 16 shots from the field (69 percent). Nine Utah turnovers in the quarter helped Dallas stay within 50-46 at halftime.

Despite Smith's 16 points in the third quarter, the Jazz outscored Dallas 32-31 to take an 82-77 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Utah led by as many as 14 points in the fourth at 100-86. The Mavericks stayed in the game with Smith hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner to pull his team within seven points at 108-101. Gobert came back with two free throws, while Joe Ingles made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 113-101.

Utah next plays at Minnesota Wednesday night.