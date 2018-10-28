BYU offense flounders in 7-6 loss to Northern Illinois Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - Zach Wilson's second career start did not go as well as his first.

BYU wasted a dominant defensive effort, failing to score a touchdown for the first time this season, in a frustrating 7-6 loss at home to Northern Illinois.

"Of course there isn’t a worse feeling for a quarterback, but you learn and grow," said Wilson, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 208 yards with an interception. "That’s how football works. We move onto next week and we approach it just like normal in our preparation. Of course I wanted to win. I wanted to punch the ball in the end zone but that trust falls on the whole team. If I try to do more, that can hurt the team. I have to do my job and have trust in the guys that they’ll do theirs."

The BYU defense held Northern Illinois to just 204 total yards and one touchdown, but it wasn't enough to make up for the offensive struggles at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“I was pleased with a lot of guys, but we didn’t make enough plays to win,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “We have to get more production from our offense and be more aggressive in establishing our identity.”

BYU possessed the ball for nearly 35 of the 60 total minutes in the game, and racked up 301 total yards, but were unable to score a touchdown for the first time since last year’s game against Wisconsin. Freshman kicker Skyler Southam converted two of his three field goal attempts as BYU’s only scorer on the day.

After falling behind 3-0 at the half, NIU quarterback Marcus Childers capped the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run, which turned out to be the only touchdown of the game.

Northern Illinois had just 84 yards of total offense in the second half, 65 coming on a 10-play drive that included three third-down conversions. The third was a holding penalty on BYU on third-and-2 at the Cougars 3.

The two teams combined to go 6 of 29 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone. There was just one turnover, coming on an interception Wilson threw in the final minutes as BYU was attempting to drive downfield for a potential game-winning field goal.

Matt Bushman led all receivers with 63 yards, averaging 21 yards per catch on three catches. Talon Shumway was the only other Cougar to go for over 50 receiving yards with 52, including a game-long 42-yard catch.

"We didn’t do what we came out to do," Shumway said. "It’s hard to look back and see the things you wish you could have done differently. But we can’t change it now. It’s best to move on. There’s no team that doesn’t go through hard times."

On the defensive side, Sione Takitaki led the way with 11 total tackles, eight of which were solo, with one sack. Isaiah Kaufusi and Dayan Ghankwoloku each had two tackles for loss, and Corbin Kaufusi and Khyiris Tonga shared the Cougars’ other sack in the game.

"The thing about losses is you’ve got to take them," Kaufusi said. "No one comes out after a loss and is happy. I think the biggest thing is how we come Monday. I think Monday is when we’ll be able to see how the team reacts."

BYU next plays at Boise State on November 3rd.