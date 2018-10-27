Beehive Blitz - First round playoffs
Check out all the scores and highlights from the first round of the playoffs
High School Football Playoffs
6A
Pleasant Grove 27 East 21
Davis 27 Hunter 14
West Jordan 28 Lone Peak 57
American Fork 52 Riverton 34
Herriman 10 Bingham 20
Northridge 37 Kearns 40
Granger 14 Weber 28
Cyprus 14 Fremont 35
5A
Alta 6 Olympus 27
Farmington 7 Skyridge 56
Lehi 28 Jordan 56
Springville 17 Box Elder 13
Timpview 35 Highland 10
Viewmont 17 Provo 14
4A
Mountain View 43 Stansbury 57
Pine View 68 Logan 50
Salem Hills 24 Park City 28
Snow Canyon 21 Sky View 61
Tooele 12 Orem 68
Ogden 22 Spanish Fork 58
Mountain Crest 31 Desert Hills 24
Green Canyon 21 Dixie 42
3A
Union 7 North Sanpete 21
Juab 22 Morgan 24
Richfield 21 Summit Academy 40
Juan Diego 41 Grantsville 14
2A
Enterprise 19 South Summit 35
Beaver 27 Delta 8
Millard 17 San Juan 13
South Sevier 21 Grand 28
1A
Monticello 41 Rich 0
Altamont 0 Parowan 27
Layton Christian 27 Milford 41
