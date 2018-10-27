Sports

Beehive Blitz - First round playoffs

Check out all the scores and highlights from the first round of the playoffs

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 10:46 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 10:46 PM MDT

Beehive Blitz - First round playoffs

High School Football Playoffs

6A

Pleasant Grove 27 East 21

Davis 27 Hunter 14

West Jordan 28 Lone Peak 57

American Fork 52 Riverton 34

Herriman 10 Bingham 20 

Northridge 37 Kearns 40 

Granger 14 Weber 28

Cyprus 14 Fremont 35 

5A

Alta 6 Olympus 27

Farmington 7 Skyridge 56

Lehi 28 Jordan 56

Springville 17 Box Elder 13

Timpview 35 Highland 10

Viewmont 17 Provo 14

 

4A

Mountain View 43 Stansbury 57

Pine View 68 Logan 50

Salem Hills 24 Park City 28

Snow Canyon 21 Sky View 61

Tooele 12 Orem 68

Ogden 22 Spanish Fork 58

Mountain Crest 31 Desert Hills 24

Green Canyon 21 Dixie 42 

3A

Union 7 North Sanpete 21

Juab 22 Morgan 24

Richfield 21 Summit Academy 40

Juan Diego 41 Grantsville 14

2A

Enterprise 19 South Summit 35

Beaver 27 Delta 8

Millard 17 San Juan 13

South Sevier 21 Grand 28

1A

Monticello 41 Rich 0

Altamont 0 Parowan 27

Layton Christian 27 Milford 41

