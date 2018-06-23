St. George quintuplets come home after months in the hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ST. GEORGE (News4Utah) - The St. George quintuplets, born under specialized care in Phoenix, spent months in the hospital.

But now, all five babies are home.

Meet Lily, Logan, Violet, Daisy, and Lincoln. Since the five babies have come home, family says their secret is a schedule and a lot of help.

"The babies were born at 29 weeks even, which was March 21st, the first week of Spring, which is pretty neat because we had all those flower names picked for the girls," said dad Skyler Scott.

When born, the babies all weighed near 2 pounds.

After more than two and a half months in the hospital, they were able to come home, but only after the family purchased a van large enough to transport the family of nine.

"Which Jamie's still shy about driving - we need to break her in. It's easier than it looks," said Skyler.

"It's still crazy to say that out loud, that I have seven children," said Mom Jamie Scott.

Now home, the family has made their living room a nursery and volunteers from the neighborhood come every four hours to help during feedings.

The babies’ big brothers also enjoy the snuggles.

"I mean, we're always pretty busy which keeps things fun," said big brothers Shayden and Landon Scott.

"I feel a deeper joy than I've ever felt in my entire life, but then I also just feel overwhelmed at times where they just all are crying at the same time, and I want to hold every child, but I physically can't," said Jamie.

"We had the dream of adding another child for years and years, five years of trying, and the moment we knew we were expecting five babies, we had a new dream and it was: Bring home five babies. I think we'll be tired for years to come, but we couldn't be more blessed," said Skyler.

You can follow the family on their adventures raising five babies on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/five.two.love/.