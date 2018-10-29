Businesses, residents eager for completion of Bluff Street project

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) - The finish line is in sight. St. George's massive Bluff Street construction project is apparently just days away from wrapping up.

Businesses owners and drivers are ready for it to be done. The project is said to be almost complete, and for one business we talked to, that end can't come soon enough.

Right now, things at the Bluff Street location of Fabulous Freddy's Car Wash are less than fabulous.

"It's been really, really bad for the business. We've seen a huge effect on it. Some, some, some drastic drops. A lot of businesses are seeing 30-percent drops,” said Brett Warnick, Operations Manager at Fabulous Freddy’s.

And while Warnick says they've not given any thought to closing, they've had to make other concessions.

"We haven't had to lay anybody off. But it is a little slower, they haven't been getting the hours they're normal to, used to. We employ a lot of college kids...Dixie State College. And they've also seen the effect of it,” said Warnick.

The effect of the project hitting drivers too. Craig Harding says he tries to not drive Bluff when possible.

"Between 3 and 5 p.m., there was a 20-minute drive time, and waiting behind the line, that was a mile long."

Warnick says the city has done what it could to try and help, easing sign restrictions along the street. He adds work crews have tried hard to keep their entrance clear, but he just wants this to be over.

"They've told me November 12, November 14th it's going to be over. Super happy about that. My employees are happy,” said Warnick.

RELATED NOTE: Airport Road access from Bluff Street will be closed off Monday night for paving and other work. The closure is expected to start around 9 p.m. and last overnight.