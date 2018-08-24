What to expect on Season 5 of 'The Contender' Video

8/24/2018 - Sixteen fighters will be facing off with one another this fall for the championship belt on the revival of Mark Burnett’s boxing franchise series The Contender . The 16 Contenders come from a wide variety of professional boxing backgrounds and stations in life, bringing their unique stories, personalities, strengths and motivations to the series.

The Contender is hosted by undefeated boxing champion and HBO expert commentator Andre "Son of God” Ward. The San Francisco Bay-Area native has a boxing record of 32-0 with 16 knock outs. He is a 2004 Olympic Gold medalist and 2011 Fighter of the Year. He retired from boxing in 2017. He recently appeared in the movie Creed . He joined Emily Clark to talk about what you can expect in Season 5.