News

Video shows airborne car crashing into gas pumps

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 08:35 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 08:35 AM MDT

Surveillance cameras caught a small car going airborne and landing in between two gas pumps in Mississippi.

The car was speeding down a road when the driver appears to lose control.

The video shows the car skidding sideways into an embankment, going airborne, flipping, and landing between two gas pumps.

Luckily, the driver was able to walk away with minor injuries.

