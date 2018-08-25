Utah "Strike Force" arrests four men now facing 17 felonies in use of fake social security cards

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY – Attorney General's Strike Force investigation yields the arrest of four suspects now being charged with 17 felonies in Summit and Wasatch Counties.

Rodrigo Alvarez-Arreola, 31, Fransisco Javier Alvarez-Arreola, 35, Juan Pablo Alvarez-Arreola, 28, and Pedro Carlon-Rangel, 40, were all arrested by the AG’s Sercure Strikeforce after a three-month long investigation for using fake social security cards for employment as well as drug charges.

In charging documents, Carlon-Rangel sold methamphetamine directly to an undercover agent multiple times from June to August of this year.

All four suspects were also found to have been using a fraudulent social security cards and fraudulent US permanent resident cards for employment over the last four years. The social security numbers being used belonged to other US citizens.

On Wednesday, two search warrants were simultaneously served in Summit County and Wasatch County by investigators from multiple jurisdictions.

"Those arrested were involved with identity theft, possessing fraudulent government documents, and had a pattern of unlawful behavior with dealing several types of controlled substances," said Police Chief Leo Lucey with the Utah Attorney General's Office.

During the operation, 17 fraudulent government documents were seized along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. All four are undocumented and have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The mandate of the SECURE Strikeforce is to investigate crimes where undocumented residents are the victims or perpetrators of major felony crimes involving identity theft, fraudulent documents, and human trafficking