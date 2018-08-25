Top Stories

Parents of young boy found in Orem located

If you have any information you are asked to call police

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 08:54 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 08:47 AM MDT

Parents of young boy found in Orem located

OREM, Utah (News4Utah) -  UPDATE ... The parents of this young boy have been located.

Police need you help locating the parents of a young boy. 

Orem police released a facebook statement Friday evening stating the are looking for the parents of a boy who is around 2 years old. He says his mom's name is "momma". 

If you know who the boy's parents are you are asked to call 801-229-7070.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected