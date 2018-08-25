Parents of young boy found in Orem located
If you have any information you are asked to call police
OREM, Utah (News4Utah) - UPDATE ... The parents of this young boy have been located.
Police need you help locating the parents of a young boy.
Orem police released a facebook statement Friday evening stating the are looking for the parents of a boy who is around 2 years old. He says his mom's name is "momma".
If you know who the boy's parents are you are asked to call 801-229-7070.
