Man killed in single vehicle rollover on I-80, 5-year-old child survives

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (News4Utah) - A man was killed after a single vehicle rollover on I-80 Sunday night in Tooele County.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brady Zaugg, a silver minivan was traveling on I-80 near milepost 99 at about 5:03 p.m. when for an unknown reason, the male driver lost control.

The minivan rolled several times, ejecting the male driver who died at the scene from his injuries.

There was also a 5-year-old child in the vehicle who was properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

The name of the man who died has not been released pending notification of next of family.

This is a developing story. An update will be provided once more information becomes available.