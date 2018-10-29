TONIGHT: A look at a deadly cosmetic surgery
The desire for a larger derriere has been made popular by celebrities but it can come with a hefty price: a high mortality rate.
The concern was so great amongst plastic surgeons that a task force was formed.
Monday at 10 we dive into this potential risk elective surgery. We'll have a patient who had a close call and those who have gotten the procedure done safely.
