TONIGHT: A look at a deadly cosmetic surgery

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 01:11 PM MDT

The desire for a larger derriere has been made popular by celebrities but it can come with a hefty price: a high mortality rate.

The concern was so great amongst plastic surgeons that a task force was formed.

Monday at 10 we dive into this potential risk elective surgery. We'll have a patient who had a close call and those who have gotten the procedure done safely. 

 

