Student shot at North Carolina high school, police say; suspect in custody

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One student was shot at Butler High School near Charlotte on Oct. 29, 2018. One student was taken into custody following the shooting (WBTV)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One student was shot at Butler High School near Charlotte on Oct. 29, 2018. One student was taken into custody following the shooting (WBTV)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCN) - One person was shot at a high school outside Charlotte on Monday morning, Matthews police said.

Police said on Facebook just before 8 a.m. that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School. The shooting occurred around 7:15 a.m., according to WBTV, the Charlotte CBS affiliate.

One student was shot and transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said. Another student was taken into custody and the weapon is in possession of law enforcement.

Police said the shooting appears "to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured."

Butler High School was on lockdown for about 70 minutes, according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Parents were notified of the incident via phone calls, the school system said.

A WBTV reporter was shown text messages sent from one student to their mother while the shooting was happening.

Chilling text messages from a Butler HS student to a mother who rushed to scene after learning about school shooting @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DrBZv1OUnA — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) October 29, 2018

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.