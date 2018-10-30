Southern Utah rattled by small earthquake
PAROWAN (ABC4 News)- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Utah Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the epicenter was about 15 miles north of Parowan.
Did you feel it? Let researchers know here.
