Southern Utah rattled by small earthquake

PAROWAN (ABC4 News)- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Utah Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the epicenter was about 15 miles north of Parowan.

Did you feel it? Let researchers know here.

