Southern Utah man creates haunted house to benefit families in need Video

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News)-A haunted house off Desert Canyon Parkway near the airport is gearing up for what's expected to be an onslaught of Halloween revelers, looking for a good scare.

In fact, it's called Scare Alley. But it's a scare you can feel good about. This house, normal and mild-mannered during the day, becomes a fright fest at night. The "Scaremaster" himself tells ABC4 News what customers can expect

"Oh, we got spooks around every corner. But definitely safe enough for little kids as well. No one's going to go home crying,” said Don Clements, the owner.

If you pay the admission price, you might go home feeling good too, so says Clements...that is when he's not the Scaremaster.

"We've been doing it for the last three years. And our main focus is to make sure we can help families in need. So, we charge $1 entry, and 100-percent of the proceeds from that goes towards specific families in need,” said Clements.

Clements says four families will benefit through an agency that they've partnered with.

Sounds frightfully fun. Some pre-Halloween customers we talked to agree.

"Oh, the Haunted House was great. You know for a little community haunted house, it's great for the little kids. They can come out, and have some fun, enjoy themselves. A little scare, but not too bad for the little kids,” said Ben Terry who visited the spooky attraction.

Now if you're interested in coming out for some fun and a really good cause, the house opens to the public at 7:30 Halloween night. It's on the way to the airport. If you're coming, the Desert Canyon Parkway exit off the Southern Beltway, and hang a left, then follow the signs.