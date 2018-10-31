Semi, SUV collide on Minersville Highway injuring three Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol [ + - ]

ENOCH CITY (ABC4 News) – Two elderly women were critically injured in a crash on Minersville Highway in Enoch Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Minersville Highway (State Route 130) and Midvalley Road.

Utah Highway Patrol said a semi that was traveling without a trailer was headed southbound on SR-130.

A Ford Edge was attempting to cross of SR-130 from the stop sign on eastbound Midvalley Road when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The two women who were occupants of the Edge were rushed to the hospital by a medical helicopter. The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.