School district apologizes after ‘Men's Week' banners cause outrage Video

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 Utah) - A Southern Utah school having to explain itself, after a series of posters that appeared to make remarks against women went viral.



Administrators are distancing the school from the banners and the event behind them, but some are saying the decorations are being misconstrued.

The pictures making the rounds on social media caused outrage. The Washington County School District apologized, but the reaction outside of Snow Canyon High School was decidedly different.

One mom who put several children through Snow Canyon, and still has one in class, says it's a meant to be a fun joke.

"The posters that were put on social media, were actually posters that were created years ago and they are really meant in a poking, fun way,” said Dana Moody.

"They were intended to mark the separate men's and women's week, something Moody says is supposed to make students smile.

"It's a farce. It's something that's just done in fun. It's lighthearted, it's intended to promote school spirit. It's kinda a battle of the sexes,” said Moody.

She does understand why the district apologized. Administrators would not go on camera, but in a letter sent home to parents, the principal said the banners were not authorized or put up during school hours.

Zach McDonald, a former student who graduated last year, admits people are sensitive.

"In a world like today, anybody can take anything offensively. And a lot of people do. I think it was kind of overreacted a little bit,’ said McDonald.

The Washington County School District says it's going to make changes to the events to make them all-inclusive.