Police in St. George investigating suspicious death Video

ST. GEORGE (News4Utah)- Police in St. George say they are investigating a "suspicious death" Friday.

They say officers were tipped that a fight had occurred near the 2000 block of 1575 North overnight and that a person "may have been killed".

Investigators say they are investigating the death and have detained and interviewed a person of interest thanks to information from the tipster.

Police say they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

News4Utah will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.