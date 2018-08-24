Man pleads guilty to defacing Corona Arch

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – An Idaho man pleaded guilty to defacing Utah’s Corona Arch.

Ryan Bird Andersen, 45, of Idaho Falls, was charged with a misdemeanor after prosecutors said he scratched graffiti into the rock.

As part of a plea deal, Andersen must pay the maximum fine of $1,000 and full restitution of $858.32 to the Bureau of Land Management.

“Mr. Andersen’s conduct was troubling to us anyone who values Utah’s beautiful public lands.” said U.S. Attorney John W. Huber.

Andersen is prohibited from entering or using any public land administered by the BLM, National Park Service the U.S. Forest Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Reclamation and the Army Corps of Engineers for the next 18 months.



Andersen was also required to release a statement advocating the responsible use of public lands. Read his statement below.

Dear Friends and Concerned Citizens,

I want you all to know that I have reached an agreement with the government to account for my actions last spring at the Corona Arch in southern Utah. With that agreement I have accepted responsibility for my conduct and have agreed to pay a fine and full restitution to address the damage caused to the arch.

Although I have resolved my case with the government, I will remain committed to helping ensure that our public lands remain pristine. In the future, I hope that others can learn from my mistakes and always act responsibly with our natural treasures.

Sincerely,

Ryan Andersen