For hundreds of youngsters, a trip to Southern Utah extends baseball season Video

SANTA CLARA (ABC4 News) - Around 1,300 aspiring baseball players are descending on Southern Utah Friday and Saturday, for the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball Fall Extravaganza.

The tournament, in its 19th year, is bringing the young players, aged 8 to 18 to the area from seven other states.

In fact, organizers say 85 percent of the players are from outside the St. George region. The groups play in both in Utah and Mesquite, Nev.

For many teams, it’s their last time playing together this season. And for most teams from northern climates, it’s the only way they can play the game this late in the year.

Rhett Udy with the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball says it’s “kinda self-explanatory. Look around, people, people love it down here. And if you want to play baseball year-round in Utah, you…you gotta come down here.”

The event is not all fun and games. Organizers dedicate the extravaganza to breast cancer patients, with a portion of proceeds from merchandise sales donated to Dixie Regional Medical Center to help patients who can’t afford mammograms.