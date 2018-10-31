Dixie State eyes move to NCAA Division I

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dixie State University is moving closer to transition from NCAA Division II to Division I.

According to the St. George Spectrum, a recent Division I feasibility report determined that DSU was in a “strong position” to make the jump.

The study says that DSU can expect an invitation from the Western Athletic Conference if it commits to the move.

Dixie State has scheduled three town hall meetings to discuss the potential move.

Those will take place on November 6 for the student body and November 7 for the faculty, staff, and community.