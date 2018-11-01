Record number of women seek office in 2018 midterm elections Video

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) Stacey Abrams is just one of a record number of female candidates on the campaign trail running for office in this election.

The League of Women's Voters says women are feeling more empowered and want to join the movers and shakers in government.

ABC4’s Brie Jackson reports female voters may play a key role in who gets elected. Pollsters say issues like healthcare, the #MeToo movement, and opposition to some of the administration’s policies on women—could end up inspiring more women to come out and vote on Tuesday.