Prop 2 supporters question Hughes, officials about compromise bill Video

OREM, Utah (News4Utah) - On Monday night, Speaker Greg Hughes answered questions from supporters of a medical marijuana proposition even as he made his case that an independent legislative approach would be good for Utah.



Voters will decide the fate of medical marijuana legalization when they cast their ballots for or against Proposition 2. But, in early October, a prominent group of Utah constituencies including the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints to Speaker Greg Hughes to the Libertas Institute, announced a different plan.



They agreed to approach the issues with legislation, regardless of the fate of Proposition 2.



On Monday night, supporters of Prop 2 asked questions about the proposed legislation in a public discussion.



One woman expressed her criticism:



“I’m concerned about the cost at the end of the day. You do this, and we are going to have to go back to the illegal market. Or to the states next door. Which means what? This program was born in fear and designed to fail,” she said.



To hear more from Speaker Hughes, watch the video above.