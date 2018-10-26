News

Petition created to move Halloween to last Saturday of October forever

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 10:32 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 10:32 AM MDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We are less than a week away from Halloween, which much like years past, falls on a weekday this year. 

But a petition currently going around is hoping to change that permanently. 

The petition on change.org started by the Halloween and Costume Association is asking President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October permanently. 

The petition has a goal of reaching 2,500 signatures. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,700 people had signed. 

>> Click here to read more on the petition.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected