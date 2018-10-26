Petition created to move Halloween to last Saturday of October forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We are less than a week away from Halloween, which much like years past, falls on a weekday this year.

But a petition currently going around is hoping to change that permanently.

The petition on change.org started by the Halloween and Costume Association is asking President Trump to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October permanently.

The petition has a goal of reaching 2,500 signatures. As of Thursday morning, more than 1,700 people had signed.

