Painting of Jesus unscathed during church fire

BOSTON, Mass. (WCMH) -- This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it could be close.

A 7-alarm fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church, Tuesday.

But a large painting of Jesus survived.

Video shows the painting was unscathed!

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.

