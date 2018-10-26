News

Painting of Jesus unscathed during church fire

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 11:27 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 11:27 AM MDT

BOSTON, Mass. (WCMH) -- This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it could be close.

A 7-alarm fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church, Tuesday. 

But a large painting of Jesus survived.

Video shows the painting was unscathed!

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.
 

