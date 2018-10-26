Painting of Jesus unscathed during church fire
BOSTON, Mass. (WCMH) -- This might not be as miraculous as turning water into wine, but it could be close.
A 7-alarm fire in Wakefield, Massachusetts destroyed a 150-year-old church, Tuesday.
But a large painting of Jesus survived.
Video shows the painting was unscathed!
Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.
Witnesses reported seeing a lightning bolt shortly before the flames erupted.
