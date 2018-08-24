Shocking dash camera footage shows airborne car slam into car, school bus Video

RANKIN COUNTY (WJTV) - Shocking dash camera footage shows a car crashing into a school bus in a suburb of Jackson, Miss.

Clark Pennington was driving to work around 6:40 Thursday morning when he saw a crash like he's never seen before thankfully for himself and law enforcement officers it was all caught on his dash cam video.

"I heard tires squealing and noise coming from my left out the window so I saw from my peripheral vision a car coming across the median," Clark Pennington recounts.

Within seconds those squealing tires came to an abrupt halt and Pennington had a sinking fear that so did somebody's life.

"It's surreal to see something like that happening right in front of you but when I realized I wasn't going to be involved the first thing that I wanted to do was try to help you know and do something positive," he explained.

He immediately called 911 and ran to see if anyone was hurt.

"The man was getting out of the Camaro and he said that he was OK and he went around to check on the people that he hit and I heard somebody else that was already checking on them say they was okay it wasn't' life-threatening," Pennington said.

Thankfully the school bus hadn't picked up any children yet, and there were only minor injuries for the people involved.

Pennington says he's glad his dashcam was running for the sake of everyone involved.

"I wish more people had dashcams so you know you can see things that happen on the road… Especially in wrecks and accident, you'd have video proof of what happened instead of he say, she say," he explained.

The driver of the Camaro, 24-year-old Erik Payton was arrested on scene for not having insurance.

Everyone else was taken to the hospital as a precaution.