Midday Sponsored

Skip the surgery, this serum is a breakthrough in anti-aging

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 01:04 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 01:04 PM MDT

Forget going under the knife. There's a new reconstructing facial serum that's making a breakthrough in anti-aging.

Ron Cummings, President and Founder of AminoGenesis skin care products joined us in studio to talk more about it.

"Every part of your skin is made of various combinations of different amino acids.Conversely, when the skin becomes depleted of amino acids, the skin cannot perform its daily routine of repair. This leads to the skin beginning to have an aged, worn out and dry appearance,"Cummings said.

Cummings said AminoGenesis is the world leader in the use of amino acids in skin care products. No other skin care product provides the full spectrum of essential amino acids necessary for healthy, beautiful skin.

 

Got to aminogenesis.com/ to learn more and get a discount by using code "utah20".

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected