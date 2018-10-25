Pumpkin french toast with Duerden's

Everyone loves pumpkin spice in the fall. Todd Hall from Duerden's joined us in the kitchen Thursday with a recipe the kids can take part in for Saturday breakfast: Pumpkin french toast!

Todd Hall whipped up the recipe using a convection oven.

"Convection is going to make just about everything better. Instead of cooking form the bottom up, we cook from the outside in. This is something we offer in a lot of ranges and wall ovens at a lot of price points," he said.

Pumpkin French Toast Recipe:

Ingredients

8 eggs

1 ½ cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 can pumpkin puree (15 oz)

1 loaf of bread cut into thick ¾ inch slices

½ cup butter

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 orange zested and juiced

2 tablespoons powdered sugar for topping

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 9x13 inch baking dish.

2. Whisk eggs, milk vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, orange juice, white sugar and brown sugar in a bowl. Then add pumpkin puree and mix until fully incorporated.

3. Slice bread ¾ inch thick and dip into mixture. Place one slice flat on the pan. Then place the other slice covering half of the previous slice. Continue layering until the pan is entirely covered. Use remaining liquid mixture and pour over the bread into the dish.

4. Drop slices of butter on top of the bread. Use orange zest and lightly dust over the top. Lightly dust with brown sugar.

5. Bake covered 30 minutes at 350 degrees F then uncover and bake for 10 more minutes. If desired turn on your broiler to med high setting at the end of the baking and crisp the top of the dish. Be careful not to burn.

6. To finish top with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup of choice, enjoy!

*This story contains sponsored content.