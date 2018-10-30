Comcast connecting people across the world

Stay connected to your favorite people, tv shows, and music with Comcast.

Since the company started nearly 20 years ago the way people watch television has evolved. Nowadays we bring our favorite shows with us wherever we go, and Comcast has evolved to make that possible.

"Record it on your app, watch in on the airplane, watch in on the beach...it's phenomenal. We're excited about technology," Bryan Thomas, V.P. of Technical Operations for Comcast Utah said.

Comcast is on the forefront of technology, but the company also takes the time to give back to the community.

Every year, the company hosts a day of service where all employees take the day to volunteer.

Since 2001 they have given over $100 million in donations.

To stay connected or learn more about their Comcast Cares Day, click here

*This segment contains sponsored content.