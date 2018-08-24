Midday

It's not too late to sign up for this year's 'Heart & Stroke Walk'

The Heart & Stroke Walk is the American Heart Association's premier event to raise funds to save lives from the world's #1 and #2 causes of death and preventable disability - heart disease and stroke.

Research funded by the American Heart Association has led to lifesaving innovations such as CPR, pacemakers, bypass surgery, the heart-lung machine, surgical techniques to repair heart defects, and life-extending drugs like clot-busters.

UpWell, a healthcare company that maintains a network of pharmacies offering concierge-like service, advocacy and education for people living with chronic conditions, is proud to be the first Healthy for Good cause sponsor in Utah, as well as a participating team in the Heart & Stroke Walk.

It's not too late to register and join the Heart & Stroke Walk on September 15.  Just visit: www.heartwalkutah.org to start your team or join the UpWell team!

