GREENbike Free Ride Day is this Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Since GREENbike started, the Salt Lake City non-profit bike share as surpassed 500,000 rides. Those rides have prevented 3.4 million pounds of CO2 from entering the air. They've removed 3.8 million vehicle miles from local roads, all while burning 55 million calories in the process.

To celebrate the milestone, GREENbike and its title sponsor SelectHealth are offering free rides on Saturday, June 23.

All you need to do is go to any GREENbike station, purchase a 24 hour pass using the promo code "2018" and ride for free!

To find a GREENbike station, download the Bcycle app or go to www.greenbikeslc.org/station-map.