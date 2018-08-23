Fall comfort food recipe: fresh corn and zucchini chowder

Tood and Sheri Hall from Duerden's joined Nicea in the kitchen with a recipe for fall comfort food.

Fresh Corn and Zucchini Chowder

1 TBS butter

2 strips bacon, chopped

1 cup yellow onion, diced

2 celery ribs, diced

1/2 cup diced carrot

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced

4 cups water or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

4 ears of sweet fresh corn, cooked and removed from cob

1 medium zucchini, diced

1 cup half &half

salt and pepper

chopped fresh parsley

dash of cayenne pepper

1. Melt butter over medium heat in a large stockpot. Add bacon and cook until brown.

2. Stir in onion, celery, carrots, garlic and thyme; cook until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

3. Add potatoes, water and bay leaf and simmer for 10 minutes until potatoes are half way cooked.

4. Add zucchini and corn; season with salt and pepper to taste, and simmer until vegetables are tender.

5. Discard bay leaf and serve garnished with parsley and cayenne.

Visit Duerden's in Bountiful, they're kicking off Labor Day with their Black Friday Now sale so you can get the best prices of the year and still have the appliances in your home before Thanksgiving.

www.duerdensappliance.com