Evacuation lifted after gas leak shut off in Woods Cross
WOOD CROSS (News4Utah)- Several homes in a Woods Cross neighborhood were evacuated Friday after reports of a gas leak.
Officials say the leak was in the roadway at 1500 South 1200 West. Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.
Around an hour later officials with South Davis Metro Fire Dept. reported the leak had been "shut down".
Residents were given the all-clear to return to their homes around 3 p.m., but fire officials said if they smell gas in their home, they should call 911 and report it.
