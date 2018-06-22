Local News

Evacuation lifted after gas leak shut off in Woods Cross

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 02:03 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 03:40 PM MDT

WOOD CROSS (News4Utah)- Several homes in a Woods Cross neighborhood were evacuated Friday after reports of a gas leak.

Officials say the leak was in the roadway at 1500 South 1200 West. Homes in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

Around an hour later officials with South Davis Metro Fire Dept. reported the leak had been "shut down".

Residents were given the all-clear to return to their homes around 3 p.m., but fire officials said if they smell gas in their home, they should call 911 and report it. 

 

 

