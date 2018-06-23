Woman takes troopers on 88 mile pursuit at 100 mph

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEPHI, Utah (News4Utah) - A woman was arrested after taking troopers on a high speed chase for nearly 90 miles in Juab County Friday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 7 p.m. when troopers clocked the driver of a white 4-door sedan who was traveling southbound on I-15 in Nephi at over 100 mph.

When troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the female driver refused. Troopers chased the driver nearly 90 miles. After spiking the tires near the I-70, the vehicle slowed down allowing the troopers to perform a PIT maneuver and bringing the pursuit to an end.

The female driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. Her name is not being released. Troopers are still investigating why the female refused to stop because there were no obvious reasons why she would have fled.