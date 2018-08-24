Woman reported missing out Cache County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Cache County Sheriff's Office

CACHE COUNTY (News4Utah) – Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Merrilee Cox-Lafferty, 37, was last seen Saturday, August 18 in Cache County.

According to her family, Merrilee has severe epilepsy accompanied by memory loss and mobility issues.

She left in her car, a tan/gold 1999 Toyota Camry with California license plate #7UAT395.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call (435) 755-1100.