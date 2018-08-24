Woman found dead inside pickup truck outside home
Deputies say circumstances surrounding death are not suspicious
EAGLE MOUNTAIN (News4Utah) – An Eagle Mountain woman was found dead of a suspected overdose early Thursday morning.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Unified Fire Authority paramedics responded around 3 a.m. on the report of a woman found unconscious and not breathing in a pickup truck outside her home.
The woman’s fiancé told dispatchers she had gone outside several hours earlier and he had gone to bed. The woman was later found on the floor of the pickup truck on the passenger side.
Investigators learned that the woman had consumed a "substantial" amount of alcohol and may also have taken medications which were prescribed to her.
She was identified as 30-year-old Shaelean Eliot Child.
Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville. Investigators said circumstances, at this point, are not suspicious.
