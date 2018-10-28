Woman critically injured in Ivins house fire

Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News Thick smoke continues to billow from a home as it nearly burns to the ground in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

IVINS, Utah (ABC4 News) - A house was destroyed in a fire in Ivins Saturday, leaving one woman critically injured, according to St. George News.

Firefighters were called to the home just after 12 p.m. in the 220 East block of 855 South. Flames were visible coming from the rear of the home.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the kitchen area and the entire back of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Courtesy of Lynn Nelson, St. George News Smoke can be seen billowing from a structure fire involving a residence in Ivins, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Lynn Nelson, St. George News

One woman, who was able to escape the home, received serious injuries in the fire. She was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It took fire crews more than an hour to douse the heavy flames. The home was a total loss.

It is not known at this time what may have caused the fire. You can read the full story at St.GeorgeNews.com