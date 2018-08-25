Woman arrested for possible DUI after rollover crash
4-year-old ejected from vehicle
MIDVALE, Utah (News4Utah) - Woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in Midvale Friday.
It happened around 8:30 a.m.
Utah Highway Patrol said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 215 near 900 East when for some unknown reason it left the roadway to the right and overturned.
A 4-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day.
Troopers arrested the female driver on charges of DUI.
