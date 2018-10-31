Why millennials are leaving their jobs in droves

Millennials are fed up with business as usual.

A new study shows they’re leaving their jobs in droves.

Nearly half, 43 percent, plan to leave their current employment in the next two years. The reason? They think the current system needs to change.

ABC4’s Kim Fischer spoke with a handful of local millennials who’ve bucked the typical cubicle jobs for a better life experience.

Andrew Muse and Caroline Gleich both took a massive leap out of the workforce and into the wilderness.

“Ever since I was very little I knew I wasn’t going to have a normal job where I sit in a cubicle. That is just too soul-sucking for me,” Muse said.

The same can be said for Gleich.

“The 10-year-old or 12-year-old version of me would be really happy with what I’m doing because it’s just really true to who I am and what’s always called to me,” she said.

You’ve likely seen Andrew’s Adventures while standing in line at your local Maverik.

He walked away from his restaurant job three years ago, supergluing his old work shoes to the floor of his manager’s office.

“He didn't think it was as funny as I did,” Andrew said, “It felt like a big risk initially.”

Caroline is a professional ski mountaineer.

Her most recent trip took her to Tibet where she climbed the sixth tallest mountain in the world.

“So I go on trips and document them and share stories on blogs and through social media,” she said.

Both are talented athletes and artists, shooting amazing videos and photo that get them the sponsors needed to fund their lifestyles.

For many millennials, these are dream jobs—breaking away from corporate life for travel and adventure.

But for others, the companies they work for fulfill their needs.

Kathryn Smith is the Global Brand Director for Skullcandy.

“I'm one of those people who actually likes an office but I don't like that strict sort of squared out office or cubicle,” she explained.

This Park City company is one of many in Utah working to find the balance.

New research shows millennials want something to be a part of.

“To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society,” a newly published survey by auditing firm Deloitte found.

“Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers and the communities in which they operate.”

Those interviewed said they want positive cultures, diversity and flexible schedules

Kathryn said at Skullcandy they have team meetings outside and those who ski and board get to come in late on a powder day.

Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Klodnicki says it’s about striking that work-life balance.

“You get people that are engaged in the business, engaged in the brand and that much more passionate about giving back to the business,” she said.

These millennials say that’s the answer to a happy staff.

“It’s certainly kept me here,” Kathryn said.

They say a focus on workers alongside profits is what’s needed to keep this generation engaged.

Skullcandy’s not alone. Numerous businesses across Utah are changing their culture to focus on employees.