What you need to know to make the 2018 Air Show stress free

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 06:26 PM MDT

CLEARFIELD (News4Utah) - 300,000 people are expected to attend each day of the "Warriors Over the Wasatch" Air Show at Hill Air Force Base; event officials are asking participants to please use public transportation to get there. 

UTA is offering $5 round-trip tickets to the event through the UTA GoRide mobile app. Children 6-years-old and younger ride free. UTA will be providing shuttles from various stations and bus stops throughout Clearfield to the event. 

Click here to find a list of prohibited and permitted items to bring on the base. 

