West Jordan woman opens "boutique" out of her home for victims of abuse

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A West Jordan woman wanted to make a difference for women who have experienced abuse, so she turned her garage into a clothing closet, and continues to do everything she can to help others get back on their feet.

Martha Garcia recognized a need for women who had left abusive relationships. She envisioned a big building, a store which had everything a woman might need. Things to help make her smile and be happy. She wants to offer them really nice things since many of them left all their belongings behind.

Garcia said she has always have been involved with the women’s shelters, and the homeless shelters and always had a passion for helping others. After spending the last 23 years making pies for the homeless and serving them every year for Thanksgiving, Garcia decided to go a little further with her dream start a non-profit organization she calls “Passionate Wings”.

“My heart has always been about helping the women out,” said Garcia. “I just think as a mother, If we are not strong as a woman, how can we be strong for our children.”

Garcia’s dedication allows other women know they have options as many who leave are doing so under dire circumstances. Often leaving behind everything they own, and friends and family in an attempt to find safety.

“Our children are our future, I have two little girls and a granddaughter, I want to pave the road and teach them, as a woman learn how to stand on your own two feet,” said Garcia. “I want them to get all the education and knowledge you can get, so you will be very independent and get a good job and make your own money.”

Garcia said she knows her purpose in life is to help out as many women as she possibly can.

“I know god have gave my a big mouth to use my voice for the woman that lost theirs,” said Garcia. “There's so much evil out in this world, It breaks my heart to hear the stories that these women and children went through.”

Garcia said she has close friends who have had horrible things happen to them as children and as adults and it breaks her heart to see so much pain.

“No one has the right to sexually abuse or physically abuse these children and women,” said Garcia. “So Passionate Wings Is full of everything a woman will need to help her get back on her feet.”

The Passionate Wings closet has new and used items. Anything from casual clothes to professional clothes, shoes, jackets, makeup, curling irons, panties, bras, socks, jewelry, purses, and more.

Garcia said the response to her closet has been great and she continues to be grateful and thankful for all the love and support she has received. She relies solely on donations.

“Right now people are just reaching out to me if they want to donate,” said Garcia. “I will meet them somewhere to pick up the donations.”

Garcia also says there is a great need to have programs around the schools for prevention to provide children with the knowledge that they have a voice.

“One of my main goals is to prevent this kind of abuse before it actually happens to our children,” said Garcia. “I want to be able to help women who have been affected by abuse to heal so they can get their voices back and can see and believe how beautiful and strong they are.”

Garcia is currently trying to work with shelters in the area where a social worker can drive the women to her home so she can pick out everything she needs.For those wanting to donate or help with Passionate Wings boutique, please visit their website Passionatewings.org.

According to Domesticshelters.org, there are 20 organizations in 16 cities in Utah that provide domestic violence services at some level.

The most common organizations are the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition (800-897-5467), Catholic Community Services (801-977-9119), South Valley Sanctuary (801.255.1095), and the YWCA Women in Jeopardy (801-537-8600).

If you, or someone you know is living in an abusive situation, please call the Utah Linkline at 800-897-5467 for help with resources, shelters, assistance and for help implementing safety measures when attempting to leave an abusive relationship.